Somizi set to launch YouTube cooking channel and here's what to expect

Known to be a master in the kitchen, media personality Somizi Mhlongo has decided to share his culinary skills with the nation through his new YouTube show, Cooking with Somizi.

While he aims to lift people's spirits through his cooking, SomG also dished out the reasons why he feels the channel is just right for these difficult times.

“I'm excited, I've got great news for you ... finally I'm starting two new channels on YouTube. One is a cooking show that I'll be launching within the next two weeks and I'm so, so, super excited.

“I'll be sharing dishes that I've created from scratch ... I'm not a chef, I'm just a person who gets excited when I'm in the kitchen. I'm going to be showing and teaching you dishes and you guys will also be teaching me by sending me your recipes, ideas that I need to explore in the kitchen,” he said on Instagram.

Somizi added that his channel would be an interactive type of set-up. “There's going to be so much fun throughout the entire journey with me in the kitchen. There'll also be loads of prizes to be won and competitions.”

He also alluded that he'd have the winners join him in the kitchen as they explore more recipes together.