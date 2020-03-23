Leisure

Covid-19 | Zozibini Tunzi's appeal for the universe to unite gets all the love

By Unathi Nkanjeni - 23 March 2020
Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi has kicked off the #UniverseUnited campaign to help fans 'keep each other company' on social media while in self-isolation.
Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi has kicked off the #UniverseUnited campaign to help fans 'keep each other company' on social media while in self-isolation.
Image: Miss Universe/Instagram

Social media users have flooded Facebook, Twitter and Instagram with positive messages under the hashtag #UniverseUnited.

Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi called for people to “keep each other company” virtually amid the coronavirus outbreak.

In an Instagram post, the beauty queen asked her fans: “What have you been doing to keep sane in this trying time, what motivates you, what are you doing on your day-to-day while you are socially distancing?” 

Responding, many took to social media to share their new “normal” day-to-day activities.

Here is a snapshot of some of the posts:

Twitter

Facebook

No one has ever become poor by giving -Anne Frank #LabanLangPH #UniverseUnited

Posted by Teddy Gacayan Mendoza on Sunday, March 22, 2020

#UniverseUnited Hi everyone, wherever we are, what ever we are doing let us unite as one. Despites of this crisis we...

Posted by Ian Kevin on Saturday, March 21, 2020

Instagram

Latest Videos

[LIVE] Coronavirus Update: President Ramaphosa addresses the nation on covid-19
I Still Believe (2020 Movie) Official Trailer | KJ Apa, Britt Robertson

Most Read

X