Recommended reading during self-isolation

PREMIUM

As citizens around the world are urged to self-isolate in a bid to tackle the coronavirus crisis, newspapers have been advising readers on how to while away the time they might have to spend cooped up indoors.



Some have suggested this could be an ideal time to settle down in front of the TV with big box sets such as The Sopranos, Breaking Bad and Game of Thrones, while others have published quarantine reading lists...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.