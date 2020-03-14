'Couldn't our people be quarantined in China?' - Rami Chuene weighs in on Wuhan evacuees
Actress Rami Chuene has responded to news that 122 South Africans are returning from Wuhan, China amid the coronavirus scare to be quarantined at a resort in Limpopo.
Taking to social media just hours before the flight carrying the evacuees was set to land, Rami claimed that, unlike China, SA has not established a solid system to deal with a possible virus outbreak on a bigger scale.
“I'm just wondering if they didn't stand a better chance there than here?," she asked.
Couldn’t our people be quarantined in China? Already China had a system in place while we’re still trying to find our feet. I’m just wondering if they didn’t stand a better chance there than here? Also, aren’t we putting ourselves at more risk? Angilwi.— Rami Chuene??️? (@ramichuene) March 12, 2020
In a separate tweet, Rami said things cannot go on like its business as usual.
She said people must be stopped from coming in and going out of the country to prevent further risk.
“Let's put ourselves first for a change. Close the door so we can have a family meeting as SA.”
We need a temporary total lockdown just so we figure things out as locals. We can’t be having people flying in and out like it’s business as usual. Let’s put ourselves first for a change. Close the door, so we can have a family meeting as SA.— Rami Chuene??️? (@ramichuene) March 13, 2020
Speaking to the media this week, health minister Zweli Mkhize assured South Africans several times that the locals who are returning from China have not tested positive for the virus.
He said the 21-day quarantine period is to ensure they are well enough to be integrated into society.
Actress Buhle Samuels has said "drastic, aggressive methods" need to be adopted to by the government to ensure South Africans are safe amid the global outbreak.
Drastic aggressive methods need to be taken to ensure South Africans safety! For once can we be unapologetic about protecting ourselves as a nation why does our government lack such decisiveness! I really wish our leadership would be fierce about protecting our people!— Buhle Samuels (@BuhleSamuels_) March 12, 2020
One of my close family members had a stroke and they had to go to Baragwaneth hospitals simultaneously my moms friends daughter got diagnosed with DVT and she just lost her job so she had to go there too! There were NO beds a lady in the que for a bed had been waitin for 48hours— Buhle Samuels (@BuhleSamuels_) March 12, 2020
Our government is like a dear in the headlights! What great actions have been taken to mitigate this pandemic! NOTHING!!!! It’s so upsetting!!!! I can’t even begin to explain. Even if one person dies from this virus. It’s one too many!!!— Buhle Samuels (@BuhleSamuels_) March 12, 2020
Our government just speaking isn’t good enough, our government acting like it’s doing something isn’t enough and I know usually poor problems stay poor problem, but this will affect us all! It’s affecting Hollywood actors, nba players this virus is not just a poor people problem!— Buhle Samuels (@BuhleSamuels_) March 12, 2020