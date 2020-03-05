Bay fashion show highlights journey from vintage to new outfits

“We mix it up with music from each decade. Our stylists create looks decade by decade.

“This year’s show will look at highlighting the contrast and similarities between contemporary and vintage retro trends and the show has grown from the one in 2017.”

Their popularity of the show was evident through engagement on their social media pages and their reach, Nonkwelo said.

“Our purpose is to relay African stories through fashion, music and art and to provide showcasing platforms for local designers and artists promoting their products along with their talents.

“We intend to consistently shine a light on the immense talent and skill that Port Elizabeth and the Eastern Cape have,” Nonkwelo said.

More than 10 designers will exhibit and 20 models will walk the ramp while music varying from African jazz, to 60s sounds and the slow jams of the 90s is played. Poetry will also be recited.

Taking part is fashion designer Desiree Fernandez, who is a vintage collector.

She collects vintage clothes which she alters to give them a modern look.

“I want to show people they can use fashion from any era to express themselves,” Fernandez said.

Buhle Magula, who plans to attend the show, said she had grown up watching people like Winnie Mandela and Princess Diana of Wales, who dressed up regardless of what they were going through.

“I feel through fashion these women liberated us. They showed we don’t need anyone’s approval to take up space.

“This is why I am excited about watching this fashion show that will be showcasing vintage and modern fashion,” Magula said.