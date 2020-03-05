Forced removals, 'false xenophobia claims': five stories on Cape Town refugees

The clashes between refugees and authorities in Cape Town are continuing as the city clamps down on those living outside the Central Methodist Mission in Greenmarket Square.

One refugee told TimesLIVE that others had perpetuated misinformation about being victims of xenophobia. He accused them of being chancers, saying xenophobia was not an issue in the city.

Here are five must-read stories on the situation:

Illegal structures dismantled

Police dismantled hundreds of illegal structures occupied by the refugees in the city centre on Sunday. Emotions ran high as homeless occupants pleaded with authorities not to stop them illegally camping outside the church.