Who is the Jack behind Jack's Bagels?

Ever wonder who the Jack, in Jack’s Bagels is?

Jack’s Bagels is named after co-owners John and J-Lee Human’s son. He was just three years old when they opened and is now considered a “regular customer” — first in line when the chocolate chip bagels come out of the oven.

Jack’s Bagels was started in 2018 and according to J-Lee the business has seen incredible growth in quite a short time.

The former teacher and her husband now run Jack’s Bagels from two premises, one on Main Road, Walmer and the other at the Perridgevale centre, Greenacres.

“My husband and I can be quite spontaneous, so when he asked what I thought of opening an eatery, I instinctively said yes,” said J-Lee, adding that they wanted to make sure that they did something out of the ordinary and found their niche in a city filled with many good coffee shops.

“John works in catering; he had become fascinated with a bagel machine he found and making and selling the perfect bagel became our goal.”

They started their bagel journey with a traditional Jewish style deli water bagel, but found that the local clientele wanted something lighter.

The couple baked and boiled many variations before settling on the New York style bagels which have become a favourite with the local lunch crowds.

“Our chicken and avocado bagel seems to be our best-seller, but we find a lot of people come in for a breakfast bagel and coffee,” said J-Lee.

The coffee and freshly squeezed juices in flavours such as pineapple, apple, and mint are big crowd-pleasers, but the bagels are what keep people hooked.

Their bagels are made with all-natural ingredients such as stone-ground flour and contain no additives.

“We try to source locally as much as we possibly can, that’s the thing about Port Elizabeth businesses, we grow through supporting each other.”

The couple hopes to take the Port Elizabeth delicacy outside the city’s borders, with big plans for expansion on the cards.

“We see a lot of potential here,” said J-Lee.

Jack's Bagels outlets: