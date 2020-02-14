Zola Nombona is pregnant! - 'You gave me strength I never knew I had'

In the spirit of Valentine's Day and all things love, actress Zola Nombona has revealed that she's expecting her first bundle of joy!

The Lockdown actress took to Instagram on Friday to share her joy with her fans.

Though Zola wasn't generous with the details of her pregnancy, or the sex of her baby, she expressed the miracle of being with child through one of the most heartfelt Zulu love letters we've ever read.

“Here is my love flourishing. My world has changed and created,” her post began.

“Your voice will be like the song I've longed for, and no musician in the world could ever compose. Your eyes will take away the fog that has been shutting down mine. Your smile will wipe away every tear. Your hand will sustain me forever. You gave me strength I never knew I had.”

Zola's fans and colleagues flooded her TL with congratulatory messages and wished her a great journey into motherhood.

Read the beautiful “Zulu love letter” that reads like a poem below: