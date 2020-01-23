Leisure

Boyz II Men is coming to SA: Here are five of our absolute favourite jams from the band

By Cebelihle Bhengu - 23 January 2020
Boyz II Men are headed to SA in April.
Boyz II Men are headed to SA in April.
Image: Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage

R&B band Boyz II Men is returning to SA in April, four years after its first visit in 2015.

The group's SA tour is part of its "25 years in music" celebration.

According to electronic ticket provider Ticketpro, the multi-award-winning trio will perform at Pretoria's Sun Arena at Time Square Casino and at GrandWest Grand Arena in Cape Town, with ticket prices ranging from R290 to R1,750.

Here are five of our absolute favourite jams by Boyz II Men:

The Color of Love  

I'll Make Love to You

Four Seasons of Loneliness

Water Runs Dry 

A Song for Mama

Latest Videos

How I Transitioned My Hair
Jubilee Park Primary School has waited six years for new building

Most Read

X