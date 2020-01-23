Boyz II Men is coming to SA: Here are five of our absolute favourite jams from the band

R&B band Boyz II Men is returning to SA in April, four years after its first visit in 2015.

The group's SA tour is part of its "25 years in music" celebration.

According to electronic ticket provider Ticketpro, the multi-award-winning trio will perform at Pretoria's Sun Arena at Time Square Casino and at GrandWest Grand Arena in Cape Town, with ticket prices ranging from R290 to R1,750.

Here are five of our absolute favourite jams by Boyz II Men:

The Color of Love