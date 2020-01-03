Rocking tribute to the greats

Centrestage pays tribute to the seven most popular rock n roll bands of all time — the Beatles, Beach Boys, Rolling Stones, Fleetwood Mac, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Abba and Queen — at the Boardwalk Amphitheatre on Saturday.

The Centrestage All-Star Band reinvents itself seven times over the course of the evening to present a high-energy, harmony-filled interpretation of each of the individual performance styles of the bands, complete with changing costumes and audiovisual backdrops for each segment.

With Wayne Kallis in the musical director’s chair, this rocking jamboree promises as much fun and excitement as the original smash-hit production, which was seen by more than 100,000 people and has travelled around the country to great critical acclaim, Centrestage’s Gary Hemmings says.

Popular Natal-based comedian Aaron McIlroy appears in the show in audiovisual linking segments.

McIlroy plays a time-travelling, shape-shifting scientist from the future who attempts to understand the culture of the time through the lens of rock n roll by reanimating the famous bands of the 60s and 70s.

Comedian Gino Fabbri steps into the role of Mick Jagger, Kallis takes on CCR and Queen and Tara-Jane Stern and Tarryn Light front the Abba and Fleetwood Mac segments.

The eight-piece band also features Khanya Matomela on keyboards and Hugo Kleinhans on guitar.

Audiences will listen to the surfing sounds of Surfing USA and California Girls, the interactive Stones classics Satisfaction and Jumping Jack Flash, the silky smooth Fleetwood Mac harmonies of Don’t Stop, Everywhere and Go Your Own Way, the super Swedes Abba’s Mama Mia and Dancing Queen, and CCR classics such as Midnight Special, Down on the Corner and Up Around the Bend.

The showstopper Bohemian Rhapsody will once again be performed in full vocal orchestration and is an unmissable highlight of the performance.

Hemmings said: “The show is extremely fast-paced and varied — audiences are swept up immediately and the bands change at a furious pace.

“Because the band performs a handful of top hits from each of the most popular bands which have stood the test of time, the music is instantly recognisable and has been specially chosen for its interactive, singalong aspects.

“The musical attention paid to detail by the band, especially when it comes to recreating the vocal harmonies, makes the show feel very authentic — it’s a chance for the audience to imagine what it might have been like to see these bands perform live.

“The show is also packed with comedy — from the hilarious audiovisual inserts which feature Durban-based comedian Aaron McIlroy to local drummer comedian Gino Fabbri’s impactful way of encouraging the audience to join in, this is a feel-good show deluxe.

“And finally, the show includes some of the best talent which Port Elizabeth has to offer, which is something which the city has long been proud of.”

The show has toured SA and played extended runs in Durban, Cape Town and East London.

Tickets costing R180 or R160 for eight or more, with tickets for children under 18 costing only R120, are available through Wendy on 082-661-6921 or through Computicket.