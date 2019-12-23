Mzansi reacts to Bonang wanting to start a record label
SA rappers and many on social media have reacted to the news that media personality and businesswoman Bonang Matheba wants to open a record label.
Bonang took to social media over the weekend to share her new business idea after hinting that in her next life she would love to work in artists and repertoire (A & R).
However, she laughed about it saying her friends didn’t see the possibility in it.
....I wanna start a record label! Lol! My girls think I’m mad. ???— Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) December 21, 2019
Taking to Twitter, rapper Cassper Nyovest did not miss an opportunity to share the reality of what it's like to run a label and dealing with artists.
“You don't want that stress,” he added.
You don't want that stress. YOH!!! hehe. Di Artist!!! Yerrr https://t.co/UMker5ziP0— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) December 21, 2019
Rappers Gigi Lamayne and Priddy Ugly also shared their opinions, saying it was a good idea.
Fufa hitmaker Lamayne said having another woman in a position of power in the music industry would be great thing.
“Things just aren’t fair on the streets. Would be great to see more women at it actually.”
Priddy Ugly chimed in saying: “Let's go”.
Here is a snapshot of what tweeps also said about Bonang's idea.
@SiyaBunny and I were actually talking about how you used to be our plug for music when you were on #TFR, just the other day. I completely see it. I say go for it ? https://t.co/ts7B8QfP83— Zoe Msutwana (@ZoeMsutwana) December 21, 2019
I respect @bonang_m for always striving to create jobs and opportunities in a society and an economy where there are regarded as minimal. She is using her platform to enforce a change of perspective and I’m here for it.— Brand Under Construction ? (@Annah_Raymo) December 21, 2019
Thoma record label ewe o KGALEMELE LENYATSO!!!!! ???✨ https://t.co/pRBadQmBa9
A concept: bonang starts her record label but only backs unknown black women artists and creates her own bonang gang OH CHILLS !! https://t.co/I9Cvs6GSPX— L’OUVERT (@lindelwuuh) December 22, 2019