Festive season road deaths so far show decline from last year: Fikile Mbalula

About 160 fewer fatal road crashes - and about 250 fewer deaths - have been recorded since the beginning of the Christmas period compared to last year, transport minister Fikile Mbalula said on Monday.

Releasing the 2019/20 mid-festive season road safety statistics on Monday in Musina, Limpopo, Mbalula said 489 fatal crashes had been recorded since the festive period began, compared to 656 over the same period last year.

He said 589 people had died on the country’s roads this festive season compared to 839 during the same period last year - a 30% reduction.

Mbalula said the department’s evaluation showed that law enforcement interventions were on target and continued to have the desired impact.