Fans weigh in on the 'Rick Ross Block Party' tour drama

In a shocking turn of events, US rapper Rick Ross refused to perform at the East London instalment of the Rick Ross Block Party, which was set to take place on Sunday evening at Buffalo Park Stadium.

This after, the Durban leg of the rapper's tour was cancelled on Saturday due to “lack of funding”. A third show at Mmabatho Stadium in Mahikeng on Tuesday hangs in the balance.

Event organisers NuWave Entertainment released a statement on social media.

“Following the Durban show cancellation yesterday [Saturday], it is with great disappointment and regret that the East London leg of the tour will not have Rick Ross performing,” it read.

The US rapper, who landed in Johannesburg on Saturday night, is apparently set to return to the States on Monday amid allegations of a breach of contract by NuWave Entertainment.

“The East London organisers are deeply disappointed by this and have done their utmost to secure the first international festivals in the province. All attempts to salvage the contract with the Ross team proved fruitless.”

Taking to Instagram Live, Ross slammed the organisers.