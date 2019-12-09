Trevor Noah, Sjava and Prince Kaybee among most watched YouTube videos in SA in 2019

Ever wondered which Mzansi celeb is the most-watched person on YouTube in SA? Well, wonder no more, as Trevor Noah,Prince Kaybee and Sjava made the cut.

The video-sharing platform has released YouTube Rewind 2019 in celebration of the biggest moments on the platform for the year.

The top trending videos were based on views, shares, comments and likes from viewers. The platform brought together the biggest viral videos in SA, featuring today’s biggest YouTube stars, and mainstream and current affairs personalities.

Who can forget when Trevor Noah played ‘Who’d you rather?’ on The Ellen Show, or Prince Kaybee's hit song Gugulethu, which revolutionised his sound, or the time when the world’s youngest DJ, Arch Jr, delivered a jaw-dropping act on America’s Got Talent: The Champions, and not forgetting when the country went “ahhhh” when they first saw Sjava's Umama music video.

YouTube Rewind takes SA YouTubers on a journey back in time to the beginning of the year, to moments that made them laugh, cry and sigh, capturing what it meant to be truly South African.

Here are the top 15 videos watched in SA in 2019, excluding major music labels

The Ellen Show — Trevor Noah Plays ‘Who’d You Rather?’

Anton Koen — Wheel and Car Thief Syndicate Apprehended by NoJack Baby Beast — Assisted by The Avenger

Lasizwe Dambuza — South African Drive-Thru’s (The difference between KFC vs MacD vs Chicken Lick ... — Lasizwe

Trendz RSA — MAMLAMBO FROM UZALO HER LAVISH LIFESTYLE

Gemini Blessed TV — Uzalo Actors & Their Partners/Kids in Real Life

Multimedia LIVE — Mzansi shooketh after video of pastor bringing ‘dead man’ back to life goes viral

Trend Wave — 10 Most Funny Penalty Kicks In Football

VolcanoShow – Match Chain Reaction Amazing Fire Domino VOLCANO ERUPTION

SuperSport — UEFA Champions League | Liverpool vs Barcelona | Highlights

America’s Got Talent — DJ Arch Jr: The World’s Youngest DJ Delivers Jaw-Dropping Act — America’s Got Talent: The Champions

MarkAngelComedy – COMMANDER (Mark Angel Comedy) (Episode 193)

carcarwow AMG A35 v BMW M14M140i Golf R v Audi S3 v Focus RS — DRAG RACE, ROLLING RACE & BRAKE Test

Beastly — I Was Spat Out By A Whale | SNAPPED IN THE WILD

Power Vision — Experiment: Coca Cola and Mentos

Mongameli Tv — KWEKWESTA WEDDING (FULL)

Here are the top 15 music videos watched by South Africans in 2019