IN MEMES | Mzansi reacts to #BlackFriday - here are six of the best

The wait is over and the day has finally arrived. It's a vibe on and off social media as South Africans chase those discounted Black Friday goods. On Twitter, the day is already trending, as people share their thoughts on the craze.

The memes are too hilarious to miss, as some complain about always being too broke to shop on the day, while others caution against spending money instead of saving for January.

Here are six of our absolute best Black Friday memes:

Wouldn't you rather save for January?