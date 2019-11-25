Best & Worst Dressed on the American Music Awards red carpet
Unlike so many red carpets we've seen this year, the American Music Awards (AMAs) were full of colour, crazy patterns and personality.
Taking place in the famed Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, the music industry's biggest names were out in force in celebration of the 47th AMAs. It certainly was not a night of demure fashion; instead, statement moments were the order of the day.
And with any exciting red carpet event, comes our best and worst looks of the night.
BEST DRESSED
KESHA IN VERSACE
This is precisely how we would attend the AMAs. It's loud and bold enough to stick out yet not overly kitsch thanks to her styling. This eccentric Versace-belted robe, thigh-high boots and smart styling are why we love this look. Her layered chain necklaces and jet-black hair completely compliment this outfit. Big shout-out for bringing boujee glam to the red carpet.
DUA LIPA
This shocking pink and black dress, with her sleek high ponytail, is giving us Barbie flashbacks and we love it. This Mui Mui number, paired with a black sash on her hip and cheeky black heels, gave this look some depth and character. The whole ensemble was "extra" enough, so Dua Lipa cleverly toned down her makeup and gave us a fresh, natural face, letting her outfit do the talking.
LIZZO
Lizzo looked rather delicious in this bold tangerine number. Custom made by Valentino, the dress allowed the curvalicious singer to show off her beautiful legs while slaying the red carpet. Styled with simple white strappy heels, white tear-drop-earrings and the tinniest mini bag you ever did see, the ensemble was a knockout! We appreciate this bold choice and thanks to Lizzo, every red carpet just got that much more fabulous.
BEN PLATT
The newest star on the block gave us geek-chic in this green plaid ensemble. The perfectly quaffed hair and perfectly tailored pants and jacket accompanied by the minimal styling gets this newcomer on our best-dressed list. We do love a man who takes a fashion risk while staying classy and elegant. So many red carpet 'aficionados' can learn a thing or two.
LUKE WARM
SELENA GOMEZ
We cannot decide if we love or loathe this look. Head-to-toe monochromatic styling is undoubtedly the trend du jour, and it works beautifully. However, we do wish Selena opted for the dress in a bigger size. The strapless silhouette is ruined by the falling bust and pulling midriff. We love the touch of old school glamour with her diamond necklace. Her lob is perfectly preened, however, the inward curl is ageing and defeats the purpose of the sharp cut. As you can see, we're still confused.
WORST DRESSED
TAYLOR SWIFT
If this outfit is anything to go by, the drama Miss Swift is going through is taking its toll. While the singer performed crowd favourites and won 'Artist of the Decade' the dress is what caught our attention. With so much to celebrate Taylor opted for this drab number. Even the knee-high boots could not add the personality this look so badly needed. We're all for minimalist styling, but this is ridiculous. There is no styling. Her hair looks like she jumped out of the shower and let it air dry while the lack of jewellery makes this ensemble even more depressing.
JAMEELA JAMIL
Social Media warrior, Kardashian-hater and actress Jameela Jamil obviously believed her controversy will carry her through this red carpet. This fitted sequined-gown offers us nothing new or exciting. The colour and pattern is ageing and straight from the '80s in all the wrong ways. Her pointy stilettoes, although beautiful, once again made this serious ensemble even more severe. Perhaps she should invest more of her time in learning about fashion and styling and less on being a social media warrior.
CAMILA CABELLO
This dress is conspicuous in its drabness. The colour and silhouette seem to be overly formal for the evening, and her rats tail braid does not help matters. This monochromatic look is draining, and all the organza is swallowing her petite frame. We do love her for trying something earthy and fresh. However, she confused the look with her satin heels. It's a hard NO from us.
SHAWN MENDES
Mendes joins his girlfriend on our worst dressed list alongside his girlfriend Camila; a match made in very-sad-fashion-heaven? While the couple may have sizzled on stage, all that sizzle disappeared with this look. For some reason, Shawn though it a good idea to pair this dull purple suit with a dark teal shirt, left completely open, so we were forced to view his chest hair. The suit is certainly a size too small and gives an overly-feminine feel.