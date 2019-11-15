Singer shares enduring sounds of Christmas

She’s taking over global concert stages one performance at a time and now Showtime Australia artist Belinda Davids is set to release of her very first holiday album — Belinda Davids — I Love Christmas.

Port Elizabeth-born Davids, who returned from touring the UK and Russia in October, is expected to drop her first Christmas album on Wednesday — the same day as her much-anticipated opening night concert in Cape Town, marking a two-year wait for her Mother City fans to catch the diva live in concert again.

Belinda Davids — I Love Christmas is a 12-track album aimed at encouraging Christmas lovers to get into the spirit.

Recording a holiday album became a special and personal project for Davids when she realised, in recent years, the significance and privilege of being able to spend the festive season with her two children and extended family.

“My touring schedule is so hectic — sometimes I barely have time to breathe — so when I can be at home over Christmas, and truly be present with my children, it is the greatest gift and super-important to me,” Davids said.

“It’s the creation of memories.”

Christmas was all about family, she said.

“Christmas in my grandmother’s house was a highlight for me, where all her kids and grandkids gathered, and there was always so much presence of family throughout the holidays.

“We would all decorate the house, walls and Christmas tree — all while our favourite Christmas classics were playing in the background.

“It meant the world to be around family and to celebrate Christmas Day with my loved ones,” she said.

With this album, she said, she wanted to give fans a taste of her own earliest Christmas memories.

“These are the classics that were played at Christmastime when I was young.

“I adore Christmas songs, but they are often so cheesy, so when I sat in the studio I wanted to record those same classics that are timeless and nostalgic, but with a soulful and playful vibe that reflects the diverse musical influences I had in my upbringing.

“I think we managed to deliver just that,” she said.

Festive season classics to expect include Silent Night, Joy to the World, Away in a Manager, Do You Hear What I Hear and When a Child Is Born.

Davids, now based in Cape Town, recorded the album in Johannesburg earlier in 2019, with studio time juggled between her international touring commitments over four months.

It’s been a long time coming for Davids to finally release more solo music.

She was just 16, in 1996, when she released her debut album, Belinda, which included the hit single We Go Together.

Davids cites Aretha Franklin, Anita Baker, Chaka Khan and Michael Jackson as her inspirations.