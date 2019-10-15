Charlize Theron talks 'white privilege' in apartheid SA

“I obviously am a white person who benefited from my white privilege. I grew up during the apartheid era, I benefited from it.”

These are the words of Oscar-winning actress Charlize Theron, who reflected on growing up in SA during the apartheid and how as a white person she “benefited” from the system.

According to a Variety report, Charlize was speaking about “white privilege” during a conversation with David Oyelowo at an annual fundraiser to support educational and health initiatives for Nigerian children.

“I grew up during the apartheid era, I benefited from it. These children [today] were all born post-apartheid era. I feel like it's my duty to not let them forget and to also let them know that there is [unity], that I am with them, that we are all standing together,” she said.

The philanthropist, who's known for supporting HIV/Aids charities in the country, said a lot of children don't know who she is but felt a connection to her regardless.

“A lot of those kids do not know who I am. Strangely, they always know that I am South African. And that's heaven. It's amazing to be around your sisters and to have that be the thing they know about you. It's always moved me so much when they run up to me and say, 'Hey, sissy!'”