Why Boks will be relieved they've got Barnes as ref in Japan showdown

World Rugby neatly sidestepped entirely avoidable brouhaha in their deployment of referees for the quarterfinals of the Rugby World Cup (RWC).

Jérôme Garcès (France)‚ Nigel Owens (Wales)‚ Jaco Peyper (South Africa) and Wayne Barnes (England) will take charge of the four matches in Tokyo and Oita over the weekend.

Barnes will be handed the whistle for the Springboks’ clash against Japan on Sunday night at the Tokyo Stadium.

Garcès will officiate his second RWC quarterfinal as England face Australia in Oita on Saturday‚ while Owens will take charge of world champions New Zealand against Ireland at Tokyo Stadium on the same day.

Peyper will be in charge of his 50th Test when Wales play France in Oita.