Who wore it best? Keke Palmer vs. Beyonce

Nobody likes to go up against Beyonce. Not on the charts, not in the yummy mummy game and certainly, not in fashion.

But this weekend when she wore a dress previously worn by actress Keke Palmer, she set their fashion worlds colliding as we asked ourselves: who wore it best?

KEKE PALMER

Keke made it onto various best-dressed lists when she attended this year's MTV VMAs in a high-necked Yousef Alijasmi beaded gown.

The actress paired the dress with gold platform shoes and a chunky clutch which was shaped like an old-school cellphone.

For accessories, she played it down with a pair of pearls, a sleek high-ponytail and perfectly laid edges. Simple as the hairdo was, we’re pretty sure she snatched some edges with the effortlessly chic look!