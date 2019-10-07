IN PICTURES | Inside the star-studded opening of Tyler Perry Studios

Tyler Perry has had an incredible year, from winning BET’s Ultimate Icon Award in June and delivering a moving speech, to getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame last week.

On Saturday, the 50-year-old Perry hosted the official grand opening gala for his new $250 million Atlanta studio. The studio, a former army base that occupies 134-hectares of land, is one of the largest in the US.

According to various reports, opening a state-of-the-art studio has been Perry's dream since he was young.

The gala was nothing short of glamourous, as Hollywood stars came to celebrate this huge milestone. The gala had the likes of Spike Lee, Oprah Winfrey and Samuel L. Jackson in attendance.