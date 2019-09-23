Gail Mabalane, Natasha Thahane & Moozlie: see what your fave celebs got up to

View this post on Instagram

It wasn't the result we had hoped for but non the less, South Africans were in full force and brought all the gees! Being in that stadium tonight was special. So proud of our boys regardless, lots of work to do before the next game and they need our love and support more than ever❤️???? Congrats to the Kiwis, let's hope this was just a dress rehearsal for the final... ???? #rwc2019 #rugbyworldcup2019 #NZLvRSA @SuperSportTV