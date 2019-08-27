Going solo: Zolani Mahola on quitting Freshlyground, and finding her voice

A pulsating djembe drum in a dimly lit basement bar in Joburg introduces Zolani Mahola.

As she walks through the audience carrying her guitar, wearing a white beaded basket hat, this is a different entrance for the singer who has been flanked by six musicians over the past 17 years.

But on this night the former lead singer of the band Freshlyground makes her entrance alone, announcing that she is going solo.

Mahola explains the decision with several stories. She retells her earliest memory of her mother who passed away, the first boy she loved and who broke her heart, singing with her heroes and the facade of fame. Each story weaves together a musical explanation of why Mahola decided on a solo career.

"My mom died when I was six. My fondest memory of her was colouring in. She taught me to colour in the lines. I felt so safe, like I was infinitely loved. When she died, I struggled to find a new way to colour in the lines. Later my father remarried and we all know how that story goes with the wicked stepmom. She passed on a new feeling to me. Suddenly I was unlovable, unworthy and not good enough. I entered the world from this broken place," Mahola says.

Her confession ushers us into five of the songs which will feature on her album which she plans to release later this year. Mahola plays the guitar and is only accompanied by one other musician who alternates between a djembe drum and a uhadi, a traditional xhosa bow instrument. The singer will also be focusing on public speaking and motivational talks and theatre productions.