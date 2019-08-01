Meat is now being grown in labs, but it won't solve the world's food problems

Reports from many quarters tell us the near future of meat lies in labs. Real, live animals, apart from the few needed to harvest cells from, won’t be a part of it.

On the face of it, there are good reasons the idea of synthetic protein has been embraced. It’s not news that industrialised meat production is bad news environmentally: it has a huge emissions footprint (though this is generally grossly over-estimated) and uses up masses of land. If we’re talking feedlot beef, the main environmental bugbear, things look increasingly untenable.

The lab version, as America's Memphis Meats, the world's first company to grow edible beef, chicken and duck directly from animal cells, and others like it tell us, will neatly conjure up the protein to keep us all fed, without these problems. Of course, not everyone’s buying it.