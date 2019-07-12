Songbird Nomfusi proves dynamite comes in small package
When music legends like Hugh Masekela publicly sing your praises, it is all the encouragement you need to persevere regardless of you circumstances...
When music legends like Hugh Masekela publicly sing your praises, it is all the encouragement you need to persevere regardless of you circumstances...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.