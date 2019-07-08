The best and worst of 'Idols SA's' first auditions

Mzansi's choirs remain undefeated and once again stole the show on the first episode of the 15th season of Idols SA on Sunday.

The hit reality show returned with a bang, with the first round of auditions getting things off the ground.

Somizi Mhlongo and guest judge Ma Rebecca Malope had viewers in fits of laughter with their comments.

One of the stand-out performances from the first episode was the Mzansi Gay Choir, which took people deep in their feels with its performance.

The judges were impressed, with Somizi applauding the choir and giving its members some pointers.