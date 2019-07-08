Leisure

The best and worst of 'Idols SA's' first auditions

By Kyle Zeeman - 08 July 2019
Somizi had viewers roaring with laughter.
Somizi had viewers roaring with laughter.
Image: Supplied/ M-Net

Mzansi's choirs remain undefeated and once again stole the show on the first episode of the 15th season of Idols SA on Sunday.

The hit reality show returned with a bang, with the first round of auditions getting things off the ground.

Somizi Mhlongo and guest judge Ma Rebecca Malope had viewers in fits of laughter with their comments.

One of the stand-out performances from the first episode was the Mzansi Gay Choir, which took people deep in their feels with its performance.

The judges were impressed, with Somizi applauding the choir and giving its members some pointers.

Over on social media, the streets were full of love for the choir and demanded it be fast-tracked to the finals.

They even suggested a world tour.

But it wasn't all praise, with several acts being made the laughing stock of Twitter for their moemish performances.

Latest Videos

'Legal gangsters' | Cops accused of torture and framing
Tasché Burger wins The Voice SA & it's a pretty big deal

Most Read

X