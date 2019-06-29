TOPS at SPAR Wine Show winds its way to Bay

The TOPS at SPAR Wine Show will be returning to Port Elizabeth from Thursday to Saturday July 25 to 27 and looks set for a dazzling ‘POURformance’ at the Boardwalk.

SA’s biggest and boldest travelling wine show is winding its way to seven cities in 2019 – and delivering a grape escape for wine lovers.

“We are looking forward to sharing an amazing lineup of well-known and as-yet-undiscovered gems from the world-renowned Cape winelands for tasting and buying, entertainment at every turn, interactive edutainment in our popular wine theatres, as well as many other crowd-pleasing attractions such as the Wine Label Design Awards presented by Rotolabel, a chance to win wine for a year with Stellenbosch Vineyards, experience a VIP food pairing with the SA Sommeliers Association and more,” The Wine Show chief executive Debbie Combrink said.

The Boardwalk will be transformed into a space for wine-lovers to indulge their wine-derlust.

“With more than 50 exhibitors the show offers something for every wine lover from novice to aficionado.“

"It’s the place to stock up on old favourites and make new discoveries, which can be shipped free of charge with our complimentary Sip ‘n Ship service,” Combrink said.

Industry players who participate in the show to deliver content and build awareness of their roles in the industry include Core Catering, the SA Sommeliers Association, Platter’s Wine Guide, Aware.org, the VinPro Foundation and Goodfellas.

The SPAR Group’s Private Label, Olive Brook, will showcase their two new ranges, Everyday and Terroir Selection, in a talk on Complex but not Confusing in the 80-seater wine theatre.

After the Bay the show moves on to Pretoria from October 3 to 5 October, East London from November 7 to 9, and Nelspruit from November 28 to 30.

Port Elizabeth show times are 5 to 9pm on July 25 and 26, and 2 to 5pm and 6 to 9pm on July 27.

General access tickets are R185 a person online, and includes a tasting glass, guide, access to wine theatres and unlimited tastings.

The couples combo costs R385 a couple and is valued at R570. It includes two general admission tickets, two tasting glasses, a guide, access to the wine theatres, unlimited tastings and a six-pack of Libbey wine glasses.VIP Lounge tickets are R495 a person and valued at R870.

These tickets include a private seating area elegant food offerings with a selection of paired wines from Vinesse, personalised sommelier service, limited bar, including boutique wine selection, a corporate gift and complimentary Platters Guide, plus all general admission ticket benefits.

Book at wineshow.co.za/tickets/ and follow updates on Instagram: @thewineshowza, Facebook: @thewineshow and Twitter: @thewineshowZA.