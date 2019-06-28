Port Elizabeth’s newest night time artisan market, The Banquet, returns to The Gallery on Produce Street on Saturday.

This follows a successful debut in April, which attracted a range of the Bay’s young adults to the transformed warehouse space.

While Port Elizabethans are spoilt for choice as far as similar markets are concerned, one of The Banquet’s goals is to provide an interactive, creative platform for residents older than 18 to mingle in a space where there is everything for everyone, event founder Gus Noppe said.

“While there are a lot of family-friendly markets, we want this one to be a party scene for the over-18s and simultaneously a space where they can watch live creative art,” he said.

The Banquet incorporates fashion, food and drinks, visual art, hair-styling, makeup and live music in one venue.

The second instalment will feature a different set of vendors from the debut event under the same categories, including with Cape Town’s Sean Koch and his band headlining the live music.

Noppe said he also aimed to promote collaborations among local events organisers while promoting local talent.

The Roof Garden Bar owner has rented The Gallery space from fellow events organiser Gift Hlahane, the brains behind the monthly Chillaz On Chapel usually held at the Roof Garden Bar.

The Banquet will start at 5pm. Pre-sold tickets cost R50 on Howler (online) and R70 at the door.No one under the age of 18 is allowed.

For more information, visit The Banquet page on Facebook.