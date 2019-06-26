Leisure

Be a generalist – it’s easier to swap career in middle age

PREMIUM
By The Telegraph - 26 June 2019

In Range: How Generalists Triumph in a Specialised World, Epstein studied the world’s most successful people – scientists, musicians, athletes.He found that if we want

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Great Fish River is being poisoned by sewage leakage
Kidnapped and murdered: The Siam Lee story

Most Read

X