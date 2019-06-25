Leisure

Sho Madjozi won, AKA didn't & Nomzamo Mbatha nailed the BET red carpet

By CHRIZELDA KEKANA - 25 June 2019
Terrence J announced Sho Madjozi as the winner of Best New International Act award. It was an emotional moment for her.
Image: Maury Phillips/Getty Images for BET

The BET awards are a big deal for the black community, in the United States and Mzansi, and this year's event left everybody in their feels, particularly over Sho Madjozi's win.

Limpopo's Sho Madjozi winning the Best New International Act award was definitely a biggie and it left Mzansi proud beyond imagination.

Sho Madjozi, in all her colourful glory, was a sight to see, and her speech and the vibration of her excitement could be felt all the way in the motherland.

SA was particularly proud to be associated with actress Nomzamo Mbatha, who left the American media breathless with her effortless red-carpet look. Essence rated her one of the best fashion moments at the show and the bloggers couldn't get enough of her.

Fam, even Cassper had to take to Twitter to comment on Nomzamo's beauty.

But shame, other people, particularly the Megacy, were in their feels for different reasons. AKA, who was nominated for the Best International Act award, lost to Nigeria's Burna Boy. We ain't even gon front, people were cut, fam.

Here are some of the top reactions.

