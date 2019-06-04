From the projects to the billionaires club: Jay-Z is the first billionaire rapper

"Ain't no such thing as an ugly billionaire, I'm cute." That's what Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, rapped in 2017.

Little did we know that rapper and businessman was speaking things into existence.

On Monday Forbes magazine broke the news that the rapper's fortune "conservatively totals $1bn, making him one of only a handful of entertainers to become a billionaire – and the first hip-hop artist to do so."