Entries pour in for maths-art competition

With 600 entries received from high schools across the country, judges of Nelson Mandela University’s second mathematical art competition have had a tough time choosing finalists.

Grade 8 to 12 pupils from every province poured heart and soul into their unique maths-inspired art – which included beautifully-coloured mandalas, sharp-angled high-rise buildings and plenty of animals and plants made up of geometrical shapes, angles, curves and precise patterns.

All the work is being exhibited at the Nelson Mandela Metropolitan Art Museum until June 21, and the winners will be announced at a prize-giving at the gallery on June 8.

“We received responses from everywhere – from small towns, big towns, private schools, government schools, the whole spectrum,” said competition coordinator Carine Steyn, from the university’s Govan Mbeki Mathematics Development Centre, which spearheads the competition.

“Through this competition, we want pupils to discover the links between maths and art, as this will form a major part of their future careers in this Fourth Industrial Revolution, where digital innovation is changing how we do things,” she said.