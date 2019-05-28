Sbahle gets real about amnesia, leaving relationships & being labelled a 'murderer'

Fitness fundi Sbahle Mpisane has penned a heart-wrenching statement in response to claims that she killed a person. She also focused on her amnesia and her decision, after a car crash which left her in ICU last year, to leave behind relationships she once had.

The star was involved in a collision in August last year, which left her in a coma for three weeks and hospitalised for four months.

In the aftermath of the crash, police confirmed they had opened a case of reckless and negligent driving against the star. The charges were later withdrawn.

Sbahle has spoken out about suffering from amnesia after the crash. She also had to deal with claims that a passenger in the car died.

In an Instagram post on Monday, Sbahle said she was saddened by claims that she was faking her amnesia and being labelled a "murderer".