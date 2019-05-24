John Edwards to jazz up Jeffreys Bay venue

Port Elizabeth jazz pianist and Nelson Mandela University jazz studies lecturer John Edwards will be performing with his band in Jeffreys Bay this weekend.

The band features Edwards on piano, Curtis Kettledas on saxophone, Elviro Vrolik on bass and Siphosethu Mtsulwana on drums. Edwards said the musicians were excited to present the new repertoire they had been working on in recent months.

They will be at the Bay Pasta Co in Jeffreys Bay on Saturday May 25 from 2 to 4pm.

Their set, Edwards said, would include varied compositions by South African jazz greats such as Bheki Mseleku, Zim Ngqawana, Feya Faku, McCoy Mrubata, Pat Matshikiza and Winston Mankunku.

The Bay Pasta Co is at 34 Jeffreys Street, Jeffreys Bay. For bookings and inquiries, contact Sonya on 042-293-3564 or 078-087-2806.