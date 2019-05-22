’Panda parenting’ is proof there are no new ideas

If you have a few minutes to spare, try coming up with your own spurious parenting philosophy. It’s easy. All you’ve got to do is repackage a few glaringly obvious life principles in a natty way and you’re on your way to a publishing deal – and maybe a Ted talk. First, you’ll need a gimmicky label for your philosophy.

