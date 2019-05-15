RECIPE | Sweet and sour chicken wraps

Try this family friendly recipe for sweet and sour chicken that is super-easy to whip up and put on the table on a week night.

It serves four and is adaptable as you can ring the changes by adding a handful of frozen peas, a cup of sweetcorn or some sliced broccoli florets or baby marrow chunks.

Serve it with plain white rice – one cup of 250ml rice uncooked makes four portions – or pick up a pack of tortilla wraps on the way home and serve this as a filling for wraps.

Ingredients

2 tbsp vegetable oil

4 skinless, boneless chicken breasts, cut into 2.5cm cubes

1 small red pepper, de-seeded and cut into 2.5cm pieces

1 small green pepper, de-seeded and cut into 2.5cm pieces

2cm piece of fresh ginger, peeled and finely chopped

4 garlic cloves, chopped

1/2 onion, sliced

1/2 pineapple, peeled and sliced into small chunks

salt and pepper

Sweet and sour sauce

1 tbsp brown sugar

2 tbsp rice vinegar

3 tbsp dry sherry

2 tbsp soy sauce

175 ml chicken stock

2 tbsp tomato purée

2 tbsp cornflour mixed with 2 tbsp water

Method

Heat the oil in a wok or large frying pan. Add the onion and stirfry for two to three minutes. Add the chicken and the rest of the ingredients (except for the sauce ingredients) and fry for a further two to three minutes.

Add all the sauce ingredients and bring to the boil. Reduce the heat and simmer for about 6 minutes. Season with salt and pepper pepper.

Serve with plain white rice or in a wrap.