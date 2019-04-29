Mzansi remembers Akhumzi Jezile

South Africans have taken to Twitter to remember TV presenter, producer and Safta-winning actor Akhumzi Jezile, who died in a car accident with his friends, actress and singer Siyasanga Kobese and Thobani Mseleni, and two others just over a year ago.

Fans, industry colleagues and close friends Musa Mthombeni and Andile Ncube also paid tribute to the star, all describing him as having had a larger-than-life personality.

Akhumzi's mother Zoleka Jezile and the Akhumzi Jezile Foundation jointly took to Twitter to raise road-safety awareness. "I want you to make a pledge, to make smarter road choices and remember the people you love, and remember my child who is no longer with us."