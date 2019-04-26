‘Cinderella’ on stage at Savoy

Alexander Road High School will be staging its own production of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella at the Savoy Theatre from May 1.

Under the direction of the school’s head of dramatic arts, Greg Everard, comes a timeless tale with a decided twist.

Everard is well known in the Bay for award-winning shows such as Shrek The Musical, The Crucible and The Addams Family.

Debbie Everard assists in musical direction and Chireen Ferreira is the choreographer.

Both are highly thought of in the world of local musical theatre.

The stage legends of Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II had an extraordinary 18-year partnership, during which time they created musical theatre classics such as Oklahoma!, Carousel, South Pacific, The King and I and The Sound of Music.

Originally written for television, but later moved to the stage, the classic tale of Cinderella was transformed into a modern, 2013 Broadway retelling focusing on a variety of new characters, such as a revolutionary and corrupt Lord Protector.

Cinderella – to be played by Rachael Saunders – no longer solely relies on the wave of the fairy godmother’s wand, but is encouraged to find the “music” in herself, while the story still retains the original message of dreaming big.

This is Broadway at its best and a production not to be missed, Everard promises.

The magic of the tale will come alive through fantastical sets and colourful costumes.

Cinderella will run at 7.30pm from May 1 to 11 at the Savoy at the corner of Diaz Road and Collett Street, Adcockvale.

There will also be 2pm matinees on May 4 and 11 respectively.

Tickets are on sale at Computicket and Checkers at R95 for evening shows and R75 for the matinees.

Group tickets are R75 for block bookings of 20 or more.