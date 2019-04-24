Prince Kaybee & Bonang Matheba reach out to flood-ravaged Umlazi

Prince Kaybee and Bonang Matheba have added their voices to those offering to help the community of Umlazi rebuild their homes.

The death toll from the floods in KZN has risen to 51 with more bodies being discovered as emergency workers plough through the wreckage.

Emergency personnel say that up to 1,000 people have been displaced.

Taking to Twitter to make his pledge, Prince Kaybee said he was donating R150,000 to help rebuild Umlazi township, south of Durban, where many people were displaced after losing their homes to the floods.

He said he's aware that his donation alone is not enough and has encouraged more people to donate.

Bonang Matheba also asked how she could make a difference.