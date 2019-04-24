Leisure

Prince Kaybee & Bonang Matheba reach out to flood-ravaged Umlazi

By Cebelihle Bhengu - 24 April 2019
Prince Kaybee has pledged R150,000 to help Umlazi recover from the floods.
Image: Instagram/Prince Kaybee

Prince Kaybee and Bonang Matheba have added their voices to those offering to help the community of Umlazi rebuild their homes. 

The death toll from the floods in KZN has risen to 51 with more bodies being discovered as emergency workers plough through the wreckage.

Emergency personnel  say that up to 1,000 people have been displaced.

Taking to Twitter to make his pledge, Prince Kaybee said he was donating R150,000 to help rebuild Umlazi township, south of Durban, where many people were displaced after losing their homes to the floods.

He said he's aware that his donation alone is not enough and has encouraged more people to donate.

Bonang Matheba also asked how she could make a difference.

Nandi Madida also took to the platform on Tuesday to say that she had spoken to a few people and had offered to help. 

President Cyril Ramaphosa visited Amanzimtoti on Wednesday morning. He said that money would be mobilised to help those affected by the floods.

