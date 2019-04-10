‘Bleeding’ veggie burger is meant to taste like meat

So what does a meatless, plant-based hamburger taste like? Burger King decided this week to launch a version of its Whopper hamburger made from a plant substitute. The “Impossible Whopper” is engineered to “bleed” and taste exactly like the real thing. For America’s two million beef farmers, and its 94m methane-producing cattle, it marked a watershed moment as they become the target of Democrat supporters of the Green New Deal, who blame livestock for greenhouse gas emissions.

