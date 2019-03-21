'Music saved my life,' says The Soil's Buhle Mda

After keeping her life and thoughts to herself for the longest time, The Soil's Buhle Mda finally decided to share a part of her life with her fans, using an alternative Insta account for a Sis Getty.

You know, kinda like Sis Dolly but way more cheeky, straightforward and covers more topics!

In a brief chat with TshisaLIVE, Buhle spoke about unleashing her alter-ego and why she found it hard to keep quiet on all the things that are happening in Mzansi.

"Buhle is very calm, and actually thinks about what she wants to say and how the receiver will take it. While Getty is ratchet and loud and unapologetic," Buhle explained.

"I love Getty though because she tells it like it is, like that aunt we always cringe when she asks to speak at a family meeting. It's important for public figures to engage with the people because whether we like it or not, we are role models to the kids."

The songstress, who has recently revealed that she'll be giving fans a solo project, said she's ready to step into the solo spotlight and let her fans know her "personally" through her music.