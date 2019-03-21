'Music saved my life,' says The Soil's Buhle Mda
After keeping her life and thoughts to herself for the longest time, The Soil's Buhle Mda finally decided to share a part of her life with her fans, using an alternative Insta account for a Sis Getty.
You know, kinda like Sis Dolly but way more cheeky, straightforward and covers more topics!
In a brief chat with TshisaLIVE, Buhle spoke about unleashing her alter-ego and why she found it hard to keep quiet on all the things that are happening in Mzansi.
"Buhle is very calm, and actually thinks about what she wants to say and how the receiver will take it. While Getty is ratchet and loud and unapologetic," Buhle explained.
"I love Getty though because she tells it like it is, like that aunt we always cringe when she asks to speak at a family meeting. It's important for public figures to engage with the people because whether we like it or not, we are role models to the kids."
The songstress, who has recently revealed that she'll be giving fans a solo project, said she's ready to step into the solo spotlight and let her fans know her "personally" through her music.
She also did a quick Q&A with TshisaLIVE.
Who is Buhlebendalo Mda?
Buhlebendalo is a bold Sowetan, who is unapologetically ghetto. I'm a mother, a healer, an activist, a creator, a humanitarian. I'm a force, a warrior a friend. I am a lover, a daughter, a visionary.
I am both king and queen and I refuse to conform to societal expectations. I am extremely true to myself. I'm just me.
What are you passionate about?
I'm passionate about understanding, understanding people and spirituality. I want to understand the universe in its totality. I'm passionate about human rights. I'm passionate about children, Women, the LGBTIQA+ community. Human interaction is passion.
How does singing make you feel? Why do you sing?
Wow. Music makes me feel like I'm having dinner dates with God in different African countries. I meet all of my foremothers and fathers when I sing. Singing is like being given an extra day to live. Music saved my life.
How would describe Buhle the mom?
Very, very strict. But then, sometimes, the mom that forgets she is a mom and starts getting dirty in the mud with the nanas.
What is the one thing you wish you could change about South Africa?
The way men see women.