R Kelly behind bars: Everything you need to know

R&B singer R Kelly made headlines this weekend after he was arrested on Friday night and appeared in court on Saturday facing 10 counts of criminal sexual abuse.



Here is what we know so far:

According to CNN, R Kelly remained in jail on Sunday afternoon after failing to produce the required $100,000 in cash that he needed to get bail.



R Kelly was arrested on 10 counts of aggravated sexual assault relating to four victims, with three of them being under age.



According to CBS, Kelly's bond was set at $1m, with $250,000 for each victim, with the charges as follows:

Victim 1:(13-16 years of age), victim of four counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse between May 26, 1998, and May 25, 1999;

Victim 2: (13-16 years of age), victim of three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse between May 1, 2009, and January 31, 2010;

Victim 3: (13-16 years of age), victim of two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse between September 26, 1998, and September 25, 2001;

Victim 4: (no age given), victim of one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse on February 18, 2003.

Rolling Stone reported that R Kelly's adviser said the singer had lost a lot of income due to being dropped by his record label RCA Records in January.