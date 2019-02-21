Take tips from Tito

SA finance minister Tito Mboweni has a problem familiar to most South Africans – limited income and lots of obligations.

Mboweni spelt out his vision for 2019 in his budget speech on Wednesday February 20.

Although his headache is a lot bigger than the citizens he serves and the decisions he makes will affect every South African, there are some principles in common to all of us and the way householders manage their finances.

SA financial services provider DirectAxis chief marketing officer Marlies Kappers takes a look at a few of these principles with a view to helping the consumer understand better how to budget.

The ability to generate more income is one of these common areas, and the finance minister depends mainly on money raised from taxes.

Just as it’s difficult for most people to increase their income by asking their boss for an increase or trying to grow their business, so the minister has limited scope to increase taxes.