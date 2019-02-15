Trevor Noah announces deets of second book & scores 4 NAACP nods

Trevor Noah is already owning 2019 and and it's only the second week of February! The South African comedian recently bagged four nominations at the prestigious National Association for the Advancement of Coloured People (NAACP) awards.

Trevor took to social media to express his gratitude to his fans and explained what The Daily Show With Trevor Noah got nominated for.

"That excitement after finding out we’ve been nominated for 4 NAACP awards: Outstanding Talk Series, Outstanding Variety Show, Outstanding Host in a Talk Show/Series, Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series. Thank you so much to everyone who's been a part of this journey!"

Then to add to the good news, Trevor revealed that he's created a children's version of his book, Trevor Noah: Born A Crime. He shared the news on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert where he also debuted the book cover.

The cover, which is an animation portrait of the comedian shows that the story has been adapted for young readers.