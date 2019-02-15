Taboo topics on Kid Tini’s 'Cinga'

In his latest single Cinga, Butterworth-born trailblazing hip-hop artist Kid Tini, 21, unashamedly tackles usually taboo topics such as suicide, illegal abortions and teenage pregnancy.

The young rapper – real name Phiwe Tini – has recently released a chilling music video to accompany the single.

“Artists my age rap about fun times and parties but no one writes about the consequences of such.“My generation deals with a lot but are afraid to talk about abortions and depression and I want to start that conversation,” the rapper said.

Sitting on more than 310,000 YouTube views, Cinga is the story of a young pupil who turns to suicide to escape his trouble dealing with the death of his pregnant girlfriend due to an illegal abortion.

“My heart breaks every time a young person loses their life. How long do we tiptoe around issues? Talking about real life doesn’t make us uncool – hip-hop is about realness and this is what is happening in our community,” he said.

The music video follows almost two years after the rapper joined record label Ambitiouz Entertainment.

Prior to Cinga, Kid Tini released New School Bully and Bekezela soon after joining the stable in May 2017.

Both singles were accompanied by music videos sitting on more than 77,000 and 154,000 YouTube views respectively.

The rapper’s career was inspired by his older brother when Kid Tini was 10 years old.

“When I hear my brother’s demo I was fascinated by the fact that someone I personally knew could rap. I had thought rapping was for famous people on TV,” he said.

His brother helped him begin his career by supplying him with equipment and exposing him to certain dynamics in the music discipline.

Since his come-up, the fans received the rapper with critical acclaim.

More of Kid Tini’s music including Movie and his 18-track mixtape Coming of Age are available on YouTube and digital music stores.