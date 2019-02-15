Chad da Don: Kelly was the best thing that happened to me

Rapper Chad da Don has broken his silence on his split from songbird Kelly Khumalo, explaining that they are "just different people with different beliefs".

Speculation that the pair had split first surfaced at the end of January after fans noticed that all their loved-up pictures together had been deleted from their social media accounts.

The Fede hitmaker told Drum that Kelly was the best thing that had ever happened to him but that sometimes things just don't work out.

"We split up but there are no bad vibes. Her husband-to-be is out there somewhere and I will also find my wife one day. I've been through a lot and Kelly's love was medicinal ... My heart feels sore but there is no pain God cannot cure. Kelly and I had a good run. We were blessed with a great time but now it's over," he told the publication.

While rumours of their split continued to swirl, sources told Sunday Sun that Kelly's ancestral calling could have been a reason for the parting.

Although Chad did not confirm this, he did hint that the pair had "different beliefs".

"I’ve always had time for my spirituality and religion. That's what brought Kelly and me together and that's also what separated us," he added.

Attempts to contact Kelly for comment were unsuccessful this week but her management said they could not comment on the star's private life.

Meanwhile, Chad reassured fans on social media on Tuesday that he is doing just fine in the wake of the split.

Responding to a fan on his Instagram page, Chad said he was a "f**king star" and nothing was keeping him down.

"Look at me! My mom gave birth to a f**king star, how can I not be good my G," he added.

Kelly also hit out at people who had things to say about her, telling her followers on Instagram that no one judges more than a churchgoer.