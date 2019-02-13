Being an early bird is better for your mental health
Early to bed, early to rise may indeed help make you healthy and wise
Early risers are less likely to suffer mental health problems than those who prefer to lie in, a study has found. One of the largest pieces of research to examine the genes associated with the human body clock – known as the circadian rhythm – found significant correlations between waking early and better well-being.
