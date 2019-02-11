Leisure

Ntando & Khaya Mthethwa's bundle of joy has arrived!

By Karishma Thakurdin - 11 February 2019
Khaya and Ntando are ecstatic about becoming parents.
Khaya and Ntando are ecstatic about becoming parents.
Image: Instagram/ Ntando Mthethwa

Celebrity couple, Khaya and Ntando Mthethwa announced that their baby made his grand entry into the world on Friday. 

Khaya revealed that Ntando gave birth by sharing a picture of their newborn's tiny little hand. 

The musician also gushed over his wife. 

"Yesterday I experienced a love I never knew existed! Nyambose, Dingiswayo siyakwamukela. @mthethwa_ntando I have no words to thank you Sthandwa Sami. Ngiyabonga." 

Khaya and Ntando first revealed in December that they were set to become parents. 

"Thank you for carrying one [of] the greatest gifts in my life! May God bless this new journey babe, Mthethwa Ntando. Now is it a boy or a girl?" 

The couple dated for three months before tying the knot in December 2017. 

In one of her many Instagram posts, Ntando described Khaya as a blessing. 

"To a man I highly respect and admire. What a blessing it is to know you as my friend, husband, Pastor and confidant. I love you so much and I thank God everyday that I get to wake up next to you and face life with you by my side.

"You are a man of your word. A man of great character and integrity. Thank you for the laughs, pursuing me on a daily, your patience, energy and your constant demonstration of love. On this day I wish you endless happiness, success, wealth, health and that God continues the work he has started in you. I think you are awesome." 

Latest Videos

Load-shedding: What you need to know about Eskom's latest crisis
WATCH | NMB residents on SONA expectations

Most Read

X