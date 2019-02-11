Ntando & Khaya Mthethwa's bundle of joy has arrived!

Khaya and Ntando first revealed in December that they were set to become parents.

"Thank you for carrying one [of] the greatest gifts in my life! May God bless this new journey babe, Mthethwa Ntando. Now is it a boy or a girl?"

The couple dated for three months before tying the knot in December 2017.

In one of her many Instagram posts, Ntando described Khaya as a blessing.

"To a man I highly respect and admire. What a blessing it is to know you as my friend, husband, Pastor and confidant. I love you so much and I thank God everyday that I get to wake up next to you and face life with you by my side.

"You are a man of your word. A man of great character and integrity. Thank you for the laughs, pursuing me on a daily, your patience, energy and your constant demonstration of love. On this day I wish you endless happiness, success, wealth, health and that God continues the work he has started in you. I think you are awesome."