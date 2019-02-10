Young winemakers returning to the old ways
From before the invention of writing, stories of intrepid and interesting journeys have entertained and inspired humans – and make for intriguing back stories that lend an extra dimension to the enjoyment of wine. The (possibly slightly-embellished) legend behind Survivor wines has it that a Nguni cow, being transported from one Swartland farm to another one fine day, decided that the journey wasn’t about the destination after all and took a flying leap from the back of the bakkie.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.