’Gangster’ Peppa propelled from pariah to superstar

PREMIUM

Once denounced as a “gangster” by Chinese authorities, Peppa Pig has managed to clean up her act just in time for the year of the pig. In a dramatic turnaround for the British children’s cartoon once co-opted as an unlikely symbol of dissent against the Communist Party, Beijing will this week allow the release of a film, Peppa’s Chinese New Year.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.